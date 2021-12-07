Malayalam
Former Kerala Blasters captain Sandesh Jhingan ties the knot with Russian photographer Ivanka

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 07, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Sandesh Jhingan marriage
Sandesh Jhingan and Ivanka Pavlova pose after their wedding. Photo: Twitter/ @SandeshJhingan
Topic | Football

Ace Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan on Tuesday confirmed his marriage to Russian photographer Ivanka Pavlova.

The news was first announced by Pavlova on Instagram, where the two are seen posing with a diamond wedding ring.

"Thank you, my love, for the happiness and joy of every day, for tenderness and courage, for your support and strength, for confidence and love! You are my husband, a man of honour and word, a man who protects the family, my hero, my joy. I am grateful to you for everything you do, for everything you have managed to achieve and I'm always there by your side. I love you," Pavlova said in her Instagram post.

A short while later, Jhingan, who now plays for Croatian side HNK Sibenik, tweeted the development along with a selfie with his wife.

"The day I saw you for the first time I dreamt of this day and here we are now," tweeted the former Kerala Blasters captain.

