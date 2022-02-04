ISL: 10-man Kerala Blasters beat NorthEast United to move second

Kerala Blasters FC posted a relatively comfortable 2-1 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz (61’) scored the first goal of the game to put Kerala Blasters FC ahead. A red card for Ayush Adhikari in the 71st minute seemed to have brought NEUFC back into the game. However, Alvaro Vazquez’s (82’) astonishing long-range effort provided a two-goal cushion for Ivan Vukomanovic’s men. Mohamed Irshad (90’) bagged a consolation goal for the Highlanders but in the end, it was not enough.

It was a quickfire start to the match with chances at both ends of the pitch. In the first big opportunity in the game, Sahal Abdul Samad found himself through on goal, with multiple teammates available for the cut-back but failed to pick his pass.

Suhair Vadakkepeedika missed an opportunity to score as well. He brilliantly controlled the ball with his chest in the penalty box and took a shot but failed to hit the target. Kerala Blasters FC had some opportunities to score a goal in the first 25 minutes of the game but weren’t able to make the net ripple.

The intensity of the first half cooled down as time passed and NorthEast United FC started to come into their own. They took four shots, although none of them hit the target.

KBFC dominated the early exchanges of the second half and they reaped their rewards when Diaz headed in the first goal of the game after a brilliant passing move. 10 minutes later, Ayush Adhikari got a second yellow card and was sent off, causing the Tuskers’ boat to wobble. But an incredible goal from Vazquez capped off a brilliant half of football for Kerala Blasters FC.

Late on in added time, Irshad scored a consolation goal for Khalid Jamil’s side from just outside the box but it didn’t have a bearing on the outcome as it proved to be the last act of the game.

This result takes Kerala Blasters FC to the second spot in the Hero ISL table. NorthEast United FC, in contrast, remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

The Highlanders take on ATK Mohun Bagan next Saturday, while KBFC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC on Thursday.