Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Ballon d'Or: Benzema, Ronaldo nominated, Messi misses out

Reuters
Published: August 13, 2022 01:13 AM IST
Messi
Messi and Neymar missed out while Ronaldo (right) has made the 30-man list. Photos: AFP
Topic | Football

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is among the 30 nominees on the shortlist for the prestigious men's Ballon d'Or trophy, organisers France Football magazine announced on Friday.

The French international has had an incredible season for Real Madrid, scoring 44 goals in 46 games and helping them win the Champions League and LaLiga.

Seven times reigning winner Lionel Messi was not nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2005 nor was his Paris Saint-Germain team mate Neymar.

RELATED ARTICLES

Other nominees are Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland - who has just joined the club from Borussia Dortmund - and last season's joint Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

The honour for the best player in the world will be presented on Oct. 17.

The trophy will now be awarded based on a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.