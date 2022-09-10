Malayalam
Gokulam Kerala women's striker scores wonder goal, FIFA thinks its 'Puskas Award' contender | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Vivian Adjei Konadu
Vivian Adjei Konadu, the scorer of the wonder goal for Gokulam Kerala. Photos: Instagram/ Gokulam Kerala
Topic | Football

Indian football doesn't get mentioned very often on the international stage. But even FIFA couldn't resist talking about a wonder goal scored in Kerala the other day.

The world football body tweeted about a goal scored by Vivian Adjei Konadu, the women's team striker of Kozhikode-based club Gokulam Kerala.

Interestingly, the goal in mention was not even scored at a national level tournament. It was one from a state-level event, the Kerala Women's League. Gokulam Kerala were in action against Basco Othukungal.

Nevertheless, it is the beauty of the goal that has caught the attention of FIFA. The world football body thinks Adjei's strike could be a 'Puskas Award' contender.

The Puskas Award instituted in honour of Real Madrid and Hungary legend Ferenc Puskas is given to the most aesthetically significant or beautiful goal scored by a male or female player in a calendar year.

And Adjei's wonder goal was indeed a thing of beauty one that if it won the Puskas or even got nominated wouldn't come as a surprise.

In a video clip of the goal first shared by her club Gokulam Kerala, Adjei is seen making a move for a long ball that she receives with a deft outside-the-foot touch on the edge of the box before striking it overhead on a volley with the goal behind her.

Remarkable as it seemed in real-time, the ball floats into the top left corner leaving the goalkeeper rooted. Adjei is seen casually wheeling away to celebrate the strike that has now turned heads.

Many on social media have likened the goal to Dutch legend Marco van Basten's iconic volley in the 1988 European Championships.

So is it worthy of the Puskas? Adjei is certain. "Definitely," tweeted the striker.

