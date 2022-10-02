ISL organisers announce change in fixtures

The Indian Super League (ISL) organisers have announced the following changes in the 2022-23 fixtures.

Matchweek 6: Jamshedpur FC versus Hyderabad FC scheduled on November 12 has been advanced to November 9 at 7.30 pm at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Matchweek 16: Jamshedpur FC versus Bengaluru FC to be played on January 21, 2023, has been rescheduled to January 18, 2023, at 7.30 pm at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Matchweek 22: Odisha FC versus Jamshedpur FC scheduled on February 25, 2023, will now be played on February 22, 2023, at 7.30 pm at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

All other fixtures remain unchanged. the organisers stated in a release.