Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

ISL organisers announce change in fixtures

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2022 04:50 PM IST Updated: October 02, 2022 05:11 PM IST
ISL trophy
This season's ISL kicks off in Kochi on Friday. File photo
Topic | Football

The Indian Super League (ISL) organisers have announced the following changes in the 2022-23 fixtures.

Matchweek 6: Jamshedpur FC versus Hyderabad FC scheduled on November 12 has been advanced to November 9 at 7.30 pm at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Matchweek 16: Jamshedpur FC versus Bengaluru FC to be played on January 21, 2023, has been rescheduled to January 18, 2023, at 7.30 pm at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Matchweek 22: Odisha FC versus Jamshedpur FC scheduled on February 25, 2023, will now be played on February 22, 2023, at 7.30 pm at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

All other fixtures remain unchanged. the organisers stated in a release.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.