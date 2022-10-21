Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Santosh Trophy: Champions Kerala get easy opponents in revised groupings

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 21, 2022 10:17 PM IST
Kerala Santosh Trophy
Kerala defeated West Bengal to clinch a seventh Santosh Trophy in May, 2022. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Football

Defending Santosh Trophy champions Kerala have been placed in a relatively easier group for the next edition that will be played in a new format.

In the revised structure, 36 state teams will compete in six groups before a final round. In addition to the six group toppers, three best second-placed teams will advance to the final round.

Earlier, zonal qualifiers were held to decide the teams reaching the final round. Kerala had qualified from the south zone and won the championship in May this year with a 5-4 (1-1) win over West Bengal in shootout.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per the groupings released by the All India Football Federation on Friday, Kerala is in Group II also comprising Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Mizoram is the strongest among the other teams on the basis on recent history in the competition.

In the final round, the 12 teams will be divided into two groups of six teams each for a round robin event, before proceeding to the knockouts.

The semifinals and the final of the 76th senior men's national championships for the Santosh Trophy will be held in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Kerala women are placed in a group with Mizoram, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh for the senior national championship.

Railways and Services will get direct entry into the senior men's national championship. Railways will get direct entry into the senior women's national championship final round.

 

Groupings for the 76th national football championships for Santosh Trophy:
Group I: Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Leh & Ladakh.
Group II: Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir.
Group III: Goa, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland.
Group IV: West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Dadra, Haryana.
Group V: Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Pondicherry, Andaman & Nicobar.
Group VI: Punjab, Manipur, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep.

 

Groupings for the 76th senior women's national football championships:
Group I: Haryana, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Meghalaya, Nagaland.
Group II: Kerala, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh.
Group III: Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura.
Group IV: Jharkhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Leh & Ladakh.
Group V: Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman & Dadra, Uttar Pradesh, Lakshadweep.
Group VI: Manipur, Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.