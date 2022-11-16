Malayalam
Di Maria at double as Argentina crush UAE in pre-World Cup friendly

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2022 11:33 PM IST
Angel Di Maria scored a brace as Argentina crushed UAE 5-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Argentine talisman Lionel Messi was also among the scorers as the favourites warmed up in style for the World Cup starting November 20 in Qatar.

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez opened the scoring after a fine assist from Messi. That was before Di Maria struck a majestic volley to double the lead.

Soon after, Di Maria showed incredible footwork for his second after being played through by Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister.

A Messi magic was already due and it arrived shortly before half-time. The PSG attacker sold a dummy with his favourite left foot before dragging onto his right with a shift of gear and finished with aplomb.

Substitute Joaquin Correa completed the rout by calmly slotting home a brilliant pass from Rodrigo De Paul.

Argentina are in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland. The two-time World Cup winners last won the coveted prize in 1986 led by Diego Maradona.

