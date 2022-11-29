Cameroon suspend goalie Onana for disciplinary reasons

Doha: Cameroon's first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended for disciplinary reasons, the country's federation said, after he was left out of the squad for their 3-3 draw with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday.

Onana was marked as "absent" on the team sheet, with head coach Rigobert Song saying he had to "put the team first ahead of an individual" amid reports of a falling-out over tactics.

Cameroon are third in Group G on one point and need to beat Brazil in their final group game on Friday to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.

"The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs the public that following Mr. Rigobert Song Bahanag's decision, head coach of the Indomitable Lions, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons," the statement said.

"The Cameroon Football Federation reiterates its full support to the head coach and his entire staff as they implement the federation's policy aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion within the national team.

"FECAFOOT further reaffirms its commitment to create a peaceful atmosphere for the team and to provide them with adequate facilities for an outstanding performance."

Onana said in a statement on Monday he "always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner".

"Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as always do, to achieve the team's goals," said Onana, who plays for Italian side Inter Milan and has been capped 34 times for his country.

"I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate.

"However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our team and country."