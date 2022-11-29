Malayalam
Sports

FIFA WC: Wales vs England - LIVE Updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 29, 2022 11:58 PM IST
England take on Wales in their final World Cup group game. Design: Onmanorama
Topic | Football

AL Rayyan: England manager Gareth Southgate rung the changes for his side's final Group B clash against Wales with defender Kyle Walker getting his first taste of action at the tournament.

With England all but assured of reaching the last 16 barring a four-goal defeat, Southgate made four changes in all with Walker coming in at right back for Kieran Trippier.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 1 min ago

    It's nearly HALF TIME.

    5 minutes stoppage time.

  • 2 mins ago

    Outnumbered Wales stitch together a last-gasp defence to deter England's advance.

  • 4 mins ago

    The ball falls for England. They break quickly ...

    THREE LIONS!

  • 5 mins ago

    Wales lose the ball in the midfield, yet again!

  • 6 mins ago

    Henderson and Foden engineer to make the midfield a blackhole for Wales.

The experienced Jordan Henderson replaces Mason Mount in midfield while Marcus Rashford, who came off the bench to score against Iran, will complement Harry Kane up front with Phil Foden also getting his first start in Qatar.

Wales, who need to win and hope Iran and the United States draw or beat England by four goals, made two changes with Dan James and Joe Allen coming into the starting lineup in place of Harry Wilson and Connor Roberts.

Teams

Wales: Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden

