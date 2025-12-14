Muhammed Sinan scored a late penalty to send Kannur Warriors through to the final of the second edition of Super League Kerala on Sunday.

The Warriors knocked out defending champions Calicut FC, 1-0, on their home turf of EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Malappuram FC will take on Thrissur Magic in the second semifinal in Thrissur on Monday. Kannur await the winners in the final to be played on their home ground, Jawahar Municipal Stadium, on December 19.

Today, Kannur were awarded a penalty in the 71st minute after defender Muhammed Riyas brought down Spaniard Asier Gomez inside the box. Goalkeeper Hajmal judged the direction and got a glove to the ball but Sinan converted.

Kannur had looked comfortable in the first half, with Sinan missing the target in the 14th minute. Calicut came under pressure early on with three bookings.

But the hosts missed a glorious chance in the 55th minute when Muhammed Ashique sent a cross from the left, which captain K Prasanth could not convert.