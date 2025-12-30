Within three months of signing, Kerala Blasters have let their Portuguese striker, Tiago Alves, leave. The club issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the 'development by mutual agreement'.

"This decision has been reached following discussions between both parties, with a shared understanding and respect for each other's perspectives," the Blasters said in a statement.

Though the official statement is not clear about the circumstances that led to Alves' untimely exit, it is understood that the non-start of the ISL and the lack of competitive football are the reasons.

"The club would like to thank Tiago for his professionalism and commitment. We wish him nothing but the very best in his future endeavours," the club said.

Alves and Spanish striker Koldo Obieta were announced in early October. The 29-year-old had his youth career at Sporting CP, the boyhood club of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alves made two appearances for the Blasters in the Super Cup. He could not score a goal during his brief stay in Kerala.

The Blasters had to part ways with a few fan favourites after last season, notably Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez, who had made an immediate impact in his debut campaign, scoring 11 goals from 18 appearances.