The announcement of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, after a six-month delay, has come as a welcome relief for football fans and players in the country, but at a cost. Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal said all participating clubs have had to make 'tremendous sacrifices' to end the stalemate.

"Truly hope the players understand the additional financial burden on the clubs and agree to also sacrifice as we are all in this together," Jindal said in a social media post.

In the absence of a commercial partner, the clubs are required to share 60 per cent of the cost of conducting the league this season. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has said the operational cost for the upcoming season would be Rs 25 crore. "We are in this for the love of football and to see our country play the beautiful game and be good at it," Jindal said.

ISL clubs have been attempting to lower the wages of their players to balance the books. Several clubs, including Kerala Blasters, have released a number of their foreign players as sponsorship revenue has gone down. Jindal said even under normal circumstances, running ISL clubs was not a profitable venture.

"Bengaluru FC has been a loss-making proposition for all since I can remember," Jindal said. "This year's numbers without the players helping out will force many to shut shop for good," he added.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced February 14 as the start date of the ISL after a meeting with representatives of all 14 clubs. Unlike in the past, there won't be home-away matches; the games will be played at a neutral venue(s), like during the COVID-19 lockdown period.