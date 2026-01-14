Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday confirmed its participation in the upcoming Indian Super League, scheduled to begin on February 14.

In a statement, the club said the decision followed extensive discussions with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and other stakeholders.

The move by the Kochi-based club comes days after Odisha FC made a similar announcement on Monday, saying its decision was taken keeping in mind the long-term future of Indian football.

Kerala Blasters acknowledged that several questions still need to be addressed following the latest developments. "We acknowledge that this development raises several questions and concerns. The club is actively working to address these matters and is in the process of gaining further clarity on certain key issues," the statement said.

Admitting that Indian football is going through a phase of significant change, the club said it would take a stand that benefits the future of the sport in the country. "Indian football is currently undergoing a significant transformation, shaped by new economic, regulatory, and sporting realities. Kerala Blasters FC remains committed to safeguarding the present while working collaboratively with all stakeholders to protect and strengthen the future of the game," the statement added.

The AIFF said on Monday that all 14 clubs have submitted their willingness in writing to compete in the ISL. The ISL season hit a roadblock after the AIFF failed to renew its Master Rights Agreement with FSDL, owned by the Reliance Group. The agreement ended on December 8, 2025, leaving the AIFF without a commercial partner for the season.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced the start of the league on January 6 after a meeting with representatives of the clubs.

The AIFF has not finalised a commercial partner yet, meaning the clubs and the federation must bear the cost of organising the event.

The AIFF had said the budget for the ISL this season was ₹24 crore. According to the AIFF, each club will contribute ₹1 crore each, while the AIFF will chip in ₹9.77 crore.