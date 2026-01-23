Defending champions West Bengal scored a late winner to maintain their perfect record in the final round of the 79th Santosh Trophy in Assam.

Substitute Naro Hari Shrestha scored brilliantly on 90+7 minutes to give Bengal a 1-0 victory against Uttarakhand at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium on Friday.

Sanjoy Sen's Bengal began with a 4-0 win over Nagaland. Bengal top Group A with 6 points, and are joined by Rajasthan, who beat Tamil Nadu, 1-0, the same day.

In the Bengal match, Uttarakhand failed to clear a deep free-kick that landed on their goalmouth. Shrestha, with his back to the goal, somehow controlled a headed pass and took away a shot even as he slipped. The connection on the half-volley was timed so well that it sailed into the top left corner, leaving the Uttarakhand goalkeeper Abhay unmoved.

Kerala will take on Railways in their second match at Silapathar on Saturday. The match will kick off at 9 am and can be streamed live on the FIFA+ channel.

Kerala began with a resilient 3-1 win over Punjab the other day. Bengal had edged Kerala 1-0 with a late goal in last year's final.