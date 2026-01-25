Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday announced the signing of Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges ahead of the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old brings Indian Super League experience and is expected to add depth to the Blasters' midfield. Known for his tactical discipline and ability to control the tempo of the game, Rowllin is also effective in winning duels and contributing at both ends of the pitch.

Kerala Blasters FC CEO Abhik Chatterjee said Rowllin's experience and leadership would be valuable for the team this season.

Rowllin will join the squad immediately and begin preparations with the team ahead of the new campaign.