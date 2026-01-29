Kerala geared up when it mattered to outplay a formidable Meghalaya (3-0) in a final round match of the 79th Santosh Trophy at the Silapathar Football Stadium in Assam.

Muhammad Ajsal scored in the 85th minute after Muhammed Riyas P T made it 2-0 in the 70th minute. Muhammed Sinan opened the scoring with a glancing header in the 37th minute.

Shafeeq Hassan's Kerala, having already qualified for the knockout stages with three wins and a draw, will want to end the final round group stage with an unbeaten record against the Services on January 31.

Unlike in any of their earlier matches, even in the 1-1 draw against Railways, Kerala had to dig deep against Meghalaya. It is a shame the team from the northeast, known for their flamboyant style, could not capitalise on the opportunities.

Meghalaya created a good number of chances, the best of which came in the added time of the first half when Mebanshngain Kurkalang had a goal gaping but somehow fired wide to the relief of goalkeeper Hajmal.

Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh's Meghalaya knocked on the Kerala door more frequently in the second period until Riyas's goal dampened their mood, and Ajsal's poaching instinct made them give up.

Sinan broke the deadlock from a short freekick chipped in by Arjun V. The diminutive Sinan timed his run before getting a faint touch with a glancing header.

For the second goal, captain Sanju G swung in a cross from the left, hoping to find Ajsal, but the effort was long and flew toward the far post, where Riyas had sneaked in to fire home.

Ajsal was rewarded for his smart positioning when the hardworking Viknesh, came off the bench, and cut inside from the left to play a teasing ball into the box. Ajsal, who came in the 30th minute replacing an injured Shijin, was at the right place to turn it home.

In the first half, Robertson Khongriah tested goalkeeper Hajmal twice, the second attempt demanding an acrobatic save. Owanijuh Pajuh too made the Kerala custodian work, though his shot on target on the turn was a tame one. Mebankhraw Wahlang placed a free header wide. Too bad, Meghalaya could not convert any of those.