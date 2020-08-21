Indian hockey player Surender Kumar readmitted to hospital

Indian men's hockey team defender Surender Kumar, who along with five other hockey players had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has been readmitted to hospital due to Venous Thrombosis (VT).



Surender along with five other Indian players -- skipper Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and striker Mandeep Singh -- were discharged on Monday from S S Sparsh Multispeciality hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19.



However, Surender was readmitted to the hospital on Thursday evening after a blood clot was formed in his arm, Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement.



"Due to VT, he has formed a blood clot in the right upper limb and has thus been admitted to hospital for the period of two to three days during which treatment and medication would be given for recovery from VT," SAI said.



"SAI officials had a conference call with the treating doctor who has informed that the condition of Surender Kumar is stable and there is no cause for concern at present," it added.



Other five players, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine, have been advised not take up strenuous activities while in recovery.



VT is seen in several cases of COVID-19 as complication while they are in recovery phase.

The remaining players of the Indian hockey teams, both men and women, have resumed sporting activities from Wednesday.