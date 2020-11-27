COVID-19 forces postponement of Premier Badminton League

New Delhi: The sixth season of the Premier Badminton League (PBL), which was scheduled to take place in late December, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers said on Friday.



They said fresh dates for "early next year" are being worked out.



The league attracts top international badminton players every year. The organisers cited international travel restrictions as the main reason for the postponement.



"Also, safety of all players and stakeholders involved is of prime concern. However, with the sporting world gradually returning on track, the organisers are keen to roll out the season next year," the organisers said in a statement.



"The usual window for PBL is December-end to January. This year, as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic we have been monitoring the situation closely. Health and safety of all is of paramount importance. After carefully considering all guidelines, protocols and commitments, and post discussions with Badminton Association of India (BAI), we have decided to rework fresh dates for 2021," said Prasad Mangipudi managing director of SportzLive, the official license holder of the tournament.



"With the cases on the rise again and the second wave hitting the country, it is pertinent that we adhere to the COVID-19 advisory issued by the Health Ministry. However, with the recent announcement of the vaccine, we are optimistic that the economy shall improve and things shall return to normalcy including international travel soon."