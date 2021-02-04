Manorama Club Award 2019: Karanthur's volleys of passion

Kozhikode: When Pattern Sports and Arts Society at Karanthur in Kozhikode district was nominated as one of the three finalists for the Manorama Sports Club Award 2019, Kerala’s biggest sports award instituted by Malayala Manorama in association with Santa Monica Study Abroad Private Ltd, it came as no surprise.

Founded in May 1990 by a group of volleyball enthusiasts, the volleyball academy has gained prominence over the years and has become a force to reckon with in Kerala's volleyball landscape. The game allows the villagers to connect with others through a common passion, drive and commitment that overrules any differences in their political and religious affiliations.

Initially, they started playing by transforming vacant pieces of land in the village into playgrounds. Today, the small steps taken three decades ago have led to a massive movement which has gone over and beyond volleyball to ensure comprehensive health and good lifestyle for the local youth. The society, which is affiliated to the Kozhikode District Volleyball Association, is also a member of the district athletic association, Nehru Yuva Kendra, and the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board.

The society now has four volleyball courts, including an indoor facility, on the 50 cents of land that was purchased using donations from the members. Every day around 200 children practice at the academy in three shifts. Floodlight facilities ensure that children can train at night as well.

Retired Crime Branch officer and former Kerala Police coach C Yusuf is the chief trainer. There are six more coaches at the academy, and Jose George, former IG and brother of legendary volleyball player Jimmy George, serves as a consultant.

Some of the top players who burst through the ranks of Pattern Sports and Arts Society are state and national-level players Aswathi Sadasivan, Athira, Bindya, Reshma, Raheem Chelavur, P S Prajeena, Arjun, and Mubashir.

Last year alone, as many as 12 alumni from PSAS landed government jobs under sports quota. The society also provides academic support to the students by offering them free tuition and entrance coaching classes. There are hostel facilities for boys and girls.

The building of the academy was constructed with the financial aid from the district panchayat. Recently, another floor was added to the structure using the fund provided by the Kerala State Sports Council.

The society is headed by Moosa Haji (president) and P Hassan Haji (treasurer).