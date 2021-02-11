DSP Hima Das will keep running for India: Sports Minister

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has made it clear that ace sprinter Hima Das -- who will be appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam Police -- will "keep running for India" in the future as well.

On Wednesday, the decision to appoint Hima as DSP was taken in an Assam cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dispur.



"Many people are asking, what about Hima's sports career? She is training for Olympic qualification at NIS Patiala and will keep running for India," Rijiju said in a tweet.



"Our elite athletes are employed in various jobs yet continue to play. Even after retirement, they'll be engaged in promoting sports," he added.



Earlier the Sports Minister had hailed the Assam government's decision and tweeted: "Well done! Assam Cabinet, headed by CM Sarbananda Sonowal Ji has decided to offer the post of DSP in Assam Police to sprinter queen Hima Das!"



Hima, nicknamed 'Dhing Express', on her part thanked the Chief Minister and said that the decision is a "huge motivation" for her.



"I thank our Hon'ble Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma Sir for my appointment as Deputy SP with Assam Police. The decision is a huge motivation for me. I look forward to be of service to my state and my nation. Jai Hind!" she tweeted on Thursday.

The 21-year-old is one of the most promising talents in Indian athletics. At the 2018 Asian Games, she won two gold medals and a silver.



Hima became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at the IAAF World U-20 Championships in 2018 when she clocked 51.46 seconds.

