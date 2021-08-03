Malayalam
Sports

Tokyo 2020: India go down to Belgium in semifinals, to play for bronze

PTI
Published: August 03, 2021 06:31 AM IST Updated: August 03, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Belgium hockey team
Belgian players celebrate a goal against India. Photo: AFP
Topic | Other Sports

Tokyo: The Indian men's hockey team's dream of entering the Olympics final after 41-years remained unfulfilled as it lost 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the last-four stage but the side is still in the hunt for a bronze in the Tokyo Games here on Tuesday.

Alexander Hendrickx (19th, 49th, 53rd minutes), the tournament's highest goal getter, scored a hat-trick while Loick Luypaert (2nd minute) and John-John Dohmen (60th) also struck to hand the reigning silver-medallists their second successive entry into the final of the Olympics.

India's goals came from the sticks of Harmanpreet Singh (7th) and Mandeep Singh (8th).

 

India's last appearance in the final of the Olympics came way back in 1980 Moscow Games, where they went on to win their last of the eight gold medals.

The Indians had only themselves to blame for Tuesday's disappointment as Belgium's three goals came from penalty corners.

The Indian defence was put under relentless pressure by the Belgians as they secured as many as 14 penalty corners out of which they converted three.

Belgium's game plan was clear from the onset as they tried to enter the Indian circle and earn penalty corners with Hendrickx and Luypaert in their ranks.

The ploy worked to perfection as the Indian defence wilted under pressure to concede the set pieces.

Mandeep Singh
Mandeep Singh exults after scoring India's second goal. Photo: AFP


India earned five penalty corners in the match but could make use of just one.

The Indians still have a chance to secure an elusive medal from the Olympics as they will feature in the bronze medal match on Thursday against the losing team from the second semifinal between Australia and Germany later in the day. 

Highlights
  • 39 mins ago

    The bronze medal match is at 7 am on Thurday, while the final will take place at 3.30 pm (IST)

  • 40 mins ago

    It's the second successive final for Belgium, while India will hope to end their 41-year medal drought

  • 51 mins ago

    India to play for bronze

  • 52 mins ago

    It's all over. Belgium march into the final with a 5-2 win 

  • 52 mins ago

    Blegium score again 5-2!

  • 58 mins ago

    Less than five minutes to go and time running out for India. 

  • 1 hour ago

    Belgium in firm control as they make it 4-2. It's Hendrickx again for the world champs

  • 1 hour ago

    Penalty stroke for Belgium!

  • 1 hour ago

    It's all Belgium at the moment

  • 1 hour ago

    The Indians have to do all the running now. 11 minutes to go and they trail 2-3

