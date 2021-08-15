Malayalam
Muhammad Ali's grandson wins on pro fight debut

IANS
Published: August 15, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Nico Ali Walsh
Nico Ali Walsh celebrates his win. Photo: IANS
Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing great Muhammad Ali, won his debut bout in professional boxing at Tulsa in Oklahoma, USA, on Saturday in a scheduled four-round middleweight bout.

The 21-year-old Ali Walsh defeated Jordan Weeks, a former MMA fighter, in a middle-weight bout at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Ali Walsh was so effective with his punches that the match was stopped at 1:49 with him declared as the winner by TKO (technical knockout).

Ali Walsh's debut bout saw him wearing trunks with black linings made for his famous grandfather. The match was promoted by Bob Arum, who was famous for promoting Ali's fights. Ali Walsh is signed to Arum's company, Top Rank Boxing.

Arum, 89, first promoted a Muhammad Ali fight in 1966 against George Chuvalo and organised 27 fights of Ali between 1966 and 1978. One of those bouts was the famous 'The Thrilla in Manila' against Joe Frazer.

"What a magical night for this young man. His grandfather would have been so proud of the way he's honouring him in his own way. We at Top Rank are looking forward to leading him on his professional journey," wrote Arum on Twitter.

Ali Walsh, who will juggle his boxing career with classes for graduating with a business degree from University of Nevada in Las Vegas, is the son of Ali's daughter Rasheda Ali Walsh.

