Online Chess Olympiad: India top pool to reach knockouts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2021 09:08 PM IST
online chess olympiad
In the online chess olympiad, each player gets 15 minutes with a five seconds increment given per move during a game.
Topic | Other Sports

India advanced to the knockout stages of the Fide Online Chess Olympiad by finishing top of Pool-B on Friday.

In the three rounds on the final day of the first stage of the competition, India beat Hungary and Moldova before finishing it off with a 3-3 draw against Slovenia.

Hungary claimed the second position in the group after India beat them 4-2 in the seventh round earlier on the day as Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy and Nihal Sarin scored wins.

The Indian team then crushed Moldova 5-1 with Vidit Gujrathi scoring a win on the top board while B Adhiban and Shri Savitha were the only players who drew their ties.

In the second stage play-offs, India will take on the runner-up team from pool-C.

