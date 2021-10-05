Malayalam
Sports

PKL Season 8 to start on December 22

PTI
Published: October 05, 2021 11:38 AM IST Updated: October 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
PKL
The Player Auction was conducted in Mumbai. File photo: IANS
Topic | Other Sports

Mumbai: The season eight of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin on December 22 in Bengaluru and will be held sans spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Player Auction for the season was conducted from August 29 to 31 in Mumbai.

Mashal Sports, orgainsers of the event, said that keeping the health and safety of the players and all stakeholders in mind, this year the league will be held without spectators at a single venue in Bengaluru, moving away from the traditional caravan format.

Speaking on the return of PKL Season 8, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner VIVO PKL, said: "Bengaluru has all the facilities for the conduct of big competitive sports events with best safety practices, and we look forward to demonstrating this with PKL Season 8."


Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the league to the state.

"Kabaddi is a genuine indigenous sport of support the conduct of forthcoming Pro Kabaddi Season 8 in our state," Bommai said in a statement.

 

The organisers further stated that the leag India and very popular in Karnataka. We welcome andue will implement protocols to comply with government regulations and guidelines and will work with specialised safety agencies to implement stringent safety practices and create a bio-secure bubble.

