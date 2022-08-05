CWG 2022: Sreeshankar bags silver, joins elite company of long jump medallists

Malayali athlete M Sreeshankar bagged India's first-ever men's medal in long jump at a Commonwealth Games when he bagged a silver at the ongoing edition in Birmingham, UK in the early hours on Friday.

In the process, he became only the third Indian long jumper to finish on the podium in a Commonwealth Games, joining the elite company of Anju Bobby George (bronze, 2002) and MA Prajusha (silver, 2010).

Incidentally, all three are Malayali athletes. Sreeshankar holds the national record of 8.36m, but it was an attempt far below that that earned him a place on the CWG podium.

The 23-year-old Sreeshankar from Palakkad cleared 8.08m to claim the second position behind Bahamas' Nairm Laquan, who also jumped 8.08m but was adjudged the winner for having a second best jump in the event.

Laquan's second best jump was 7.94m on his first attempt while Sreeshankar had identical second best jumps of 7.84m in his second and third attempts.

South Africa's Jovan van Vuuren finished third with a jump of 8.06m.

A second Indian in the contest, another Malayali, Muhammed Anees Yahiya finished fifth with a best of 7.97m.