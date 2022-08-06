Chess Olympiad: Unstoppable Gukesh hits 8/8, India stun favourites USA

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu): Young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh recorded a stunning eighth successive win as India B thrashed star-studded USA in a massive upset at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

A team, comprising four dangerous debutants—Gukesh, Raunak Sadhwani, Nihal Sarin and R Praggnanandhaa, shocked the top-seeded and strong contender for the title, USA comfortably by a 3-1 score in the open section eighth-round encounter.

Meanwhile the top Indian team in fray, second-seeded India A lost to Armenia 1.5-2.5 while India C suffered a 1-3 defeat against Peru.

Extending his sensational unbeaten run at the prestigious tournament, the 16-year-old Gukesh upstaged the former World Championship Challenger Fabiano Caruana in a critical game on the top board.

This was one of the most impressive debuts in the history of the Olympiad. Only the former world champion Vladimir Kramnik set a record of 8.5/9 in 1992, clocking a 2958 rating performance. Till seventh round, Gukesh had clocked a 3300 plus performance.

Sadhwani also played brilliantly to defeat much higher rated Leinier Perez Dominguez while While Sarin and Praggnanandhaa held other strong opponents, Levon Aronian and Wesley So respectively with almost effortless ease.

“From the beginning we had all intention of figuring in the Top-3 and with Gukesh going such great guns, it very much looks a possibility,” said a thrilled RB Ramesh, the coach of India B.

“Fabiano is my favourite player and it was a pleasure to be pitted against him. Initially, I was caught in the opening as it went along unfamiliar lines for me. I was slightly worse. After he played a dubious move, I got back into the game,” said Gukesh, who clinched the game on the 45th turn. He had three extra pieces on the board which indicates his sheer dominance.

Meanwhile in the women’s section, India B thrashed Croatia by 3.5-0.5 score.

On the other hand, India A, who had been going great guns with seven victories before this match, were held to a 2-2 draw by second-seeded Ukraine in an intensely fought encounter while India C lost to Poland by 1-3.

Despite Saturday’s loss, India A continue to be sole leader with 15 points, followed by Georgia (14 points).