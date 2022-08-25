Malayalam
Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi wins Abu Dhabi Masters

PTI
Published: August 25, 2022 05:53 PM IST
Arjun Erigaisi
Arjun Erigaisi. Photo: Twitter@@chesscom_in
Abu Dhabi: Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi clinched the 28th Abu Dhabi Masters chess tournament, beating Spain's David Anton Guijjaro here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old emerged victorious over the Spaniard in the ninth and final round with 7.5 points.

Arjun also remained unbeaten through the nine rounds and finished half-a-point ahead of Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov.

The Warangal lad, who is currently India's No. 3 in live ratings list, has been impressive in recent times, having gained 35 Elo rating points after thee recently-concluded Chess Olympiad in India.

In Abu Dhabi, Arjun posted six wins and drew the other three games to emerge a clear winner.

His victories came against compatriots Rohit Krishna, Deep Sengupta, Raunak Sadhwani, top-seed Wang Hao of China, Alexsandr Indjic (Serbia) and Guijjaro. He drew with Evgeny Tomashevky (Russia), Jorden van Foreest, and Ray Robson.

A bunch of players including Indians Nihal Sarin, S P Sethuraman, Karthikeyan Murali and Aryan Chopra, all GMs and Aditya Samant, a FIDE Master, scored 6.5 points.

Dutchman Jorden van Foreest took the third place followed by USA's Ray Robson while Nihal secured sixth place and he was followed by Sethuraman, Samant, Karthikeyan Murali, and Chopra to round off the top-10.

