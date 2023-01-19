Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2; finish second in group

PTI
Published: January 19, 2023 10:22 PM IST
India win a thriller against Wales in the final match of the day to finish 2nd in Pool D. Photo: Twitter @FIH_Hockey
Topic | Other Sports

Bhubaneswar: India defeated Wales 4-2 to finish second in Pool D and qualify for the crossover match, where they will take on New Zealand, for a place in the quarter-final of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.

India took a 2-0 lead through goals from Shamsher Singh (21st) and Akashdeep Singh (32nd) before Wales stunned the home team with twin strikes in a span of two minutes. Both the Wales goals came from penalty corners through Gareth Furlong (42nd) and Jacob Draper (44th) as they drew level.

RELATED ARTICLES

Akashdeep came to India's rescue, scoring a fine field goal in the 45th minute before skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 59th minute. Both India and England finished with seven points each from three games but the latter topped the pool on account of batter goal difference. In an earlier Pool D match, England beat Spain 4-0.

While England directly qualified for the quarter-finals by topping the pool, India and Spain will play in the cross-over matches for the other four quarter-final spots.  

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.