Chess geniuses are insane. How insane? Magnus Carlsen defined it as "doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results."

That statement he scribbled on social media shortly after clinching his 20th world chess championship. Carlsen defeated Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the final of the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship in Doha Tuesday night. Less than 48 hours before that he reclaimed the World Rapid Chess Championship.

Last year, Carlsen upset FIDE by opting to share the World Blitz title with Ian Nepomniachtchi after the final dragged on for seven games.

This time, the Norwegian found no need to share his prize with the Uzbek youngster as the final was decided in the fourth game of the match-up. Carlsen's supreme endgame skills turned an even bishop ending into a win.

In the semifinals, Carlsen had defeated Fabiano Caruana 3-1. Prior to that, Carlsen lost thrice in the Swiss round, to India's Arjun Erigaisi, Caruana and Haik Martirosyan, to finish third and qualify for the semifinals.

Erigaisi, who stood on top after the 19-round Swiss, lost to Abdusattorov in the semifinals. Erigaisi had clinched bronze in the Rapid championship.

Carlsen is a five-time World Classical Chess Champion, but has not been keen on playing the longest format since 2023, when he pulled out claiming lack of motivation.

In Carlsen's absence, Ding Liren or China and India's D Gukesh emerged champions. Nevertheless, Carlsen has remained the World No. 1 across all formats since 2011.