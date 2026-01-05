Neeraj Chopra has ended his decade-long partnership with JSW Sports and launched his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports.

The two-time Olympic medallist had been associated with JSW Sports since 2016. In a statement, both Neeraj and JSW Sports said they were parting ways with "deep respect and pride".

"Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement," Chopra said in his statement.

"JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I'll always remain grateful for their support and vision. As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey," said the 28-year-old.

Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports, said they were immensely proud of what they have achieved together and wish him continued success.

"Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose," Singh said.

Chopra clinched India's first track & field gold in the Olympics at the Tokyo Games in 2020. He claimed silver at the Paris Olympics four years later.