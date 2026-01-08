Nihal Sarin has joined Viswanathan Anand in the lead after posting a hat-trick of wins on the second day of the Rapid event of Tata Steel Chess India in Kolkata.

The Kerala GM defeated American Hans Moke Niemann, Vidit Gujrathi and 2024 World Rapid champion Volodar Murzin in the three rounds on Thursday.

Nihal and Vishy Anand are level on 4.5 points and will head into the final day as favourites for the title. Nihal, a native of Thrissur, won the Tata Steel event in Kolkata in 2022.

Nihal wasn't among the initial list of 10 candidates, but was included after world classical chess champion D Gukesh pulled out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand lost to compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in round 4 but bounced back with victories against Niemann and Murzin. Wesley So is third on 4 points, while Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and Niemann are third on 3.5 points each.

In the game between Nihal and Niemann, the American sacrificed a knight, hoping to win by checkmate. But Nihal came up with a brilliant response, exchanging a rook for a bishop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against Gujrathi, Nihal was aggressive in an equal knight endgame, eating up the free pawns to force a resignation after a long battle.