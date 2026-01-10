Kerala women entered the final of the 75th Senior National Basketball Championship at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Kerala defeated Madhya Pradesh, 87-58 after trailing (17-21) at the end of the first quarter.

Kerala will play the winners of the second semifinal between Tamil Nadu and Indian Railways.

Jayalakshmi V J was the top scorer for Kerala with 20 points, including four three-pointers. Former skipper Sreekala Rani found form with19 points with 10 rebounds.

Aneesha Cleetus came up with 17 points and 13 rebounds and Kavitha Jose contributed 16 points.

Result (semifinal): Kerala 87 (Jayalakshmi VJ 20, Sreekala Rani 19, Aneesha Cleetus 17, Kavitha Jose 16) bt Madhya Pradesh 58 (Kushi Pal Singh 22, Ananya Maheshwari 12, Manvi Srivastava 12)