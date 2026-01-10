Kerala women once again showed why they have been crowned champions five times in the last six seasons, defeating Haryana 25-19, 25-21, 35-33 in a thrilling semifinal of the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi on Saturday.

Haryana, one of the strongest teams in the tournament, put up a spirited fight before conceding defeat to Kerala, who stormed into the finals to reclaim the title they lost last time.

Haryana began strongly and took an early lead in the first set- the only time they managed to do so in the first two games. Kerala, led by Anna Mathew, fought back to move 9-5 ahead, but errors from their side allowed Haryana to draw level, keeping the contest tight.

Nandana then took charge, and her powerful serve- clipping the net and dropping into the Haryana court- sealed the first set for Kerala.

Kerala continued its dominance in the second set, racing to a 7-2 lead. However, errors again allowed Haryana to catch up. After the teams went neck and neck, spiker Anagha Radhakrishnan's brilliant smashes gave Kerala the edge, and powerful serves from Ann V Jacob closed out the second set.

Haryana did not allow Kerala to take the third set easily. After scoring the opening point, Kerala lost momentum, and Haryana moved ahead 7-4. The set then turned into a tight battle, with both teams trading points and staying neck and neck.

The intensity rose as neither side was willing to give in. The score stayed level at 30, 31 and 33. However, Kerala held their nerve, winning back-to-back points to clinch the match. Anusree KP's decisive spike sealed the set and the contest for Kerala.