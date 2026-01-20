Six teams from Kerala will compete in the Jr NBA 3X3 National Finals. Besides the four finalists of the Kochi leg of the nationwide U-14 event, two All-Star teams were selected on Tuesday.

The All-Star team selection was held after training sessions led by Fernando Bras, Technical Director of NBA Basketball School India.

Jovina Tinu, Diya Radhakrishnan K, Annrose Jijo and Shwethika Bhaveesh made it to the girls' All-Star team.

The boys' All-Star team comprises Evan John, Madhav Krishna M M, Jake Michael Elengical and Aadhi G Nair.

Providence Kozhikode and GVHSS Sports Division Kannur were the girls' finalists. The boys' finalists were Girideepam Bethany and Little Flower Koratty.

The teams from Kerala will compete against the selected squads from the legs held in Ludhiana, Udaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Prayagraj, New Delhi, Indore and Chennai.

All-Star teams

Girls: Jovina Tinu (Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School), Diya Radhakrishnan K (St Teresa’s Convent Girls HSS), Annrose Jijo (St Teresa’s Convent Girls HSS), Shwethika Bhaveesh (Providence Girls HSS); Boys: Evan John (Jyothi Nikethan), Madhav Krishna MM (TSD Kunnamkulam), Jake Michael Elengical (Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi Public School), Aadhi G Nair (Silver Hills HSS).