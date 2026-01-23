Kerala women clinched gold, while the men's team settled for silver in basketball at the All India Police Games in Siliguri on Friday.

Kerala Police defeated the hosts Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB), 81-66 in the women's final. The men's side lost 42-69 to Uttar Pradesh Police. Jayalakshmi V J top-scored with 32 points for the Kerala side that led the game throughout.

Kerala led 21-17 at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 39-30 at half-time. The lead was stretched to 13 points, as Kerala made it 61-48 after the third quarter.

In Thursday's semifinals, Kerala had defeated Rajasthan and Punjab in the women's and men's categories respectively.

Result (finals):

Women: Kerala Police 81 (Jayalakshmi VJ 31, Joma Gijo 17) bt SSB 67 (Dovllohi 18, Tripti 18, Suman 17); Men: Uttar Pradesh 69 (Harsh Dagar 28) bt Kerala Police 42