US Open: Djokovic one win away from completing calendar Grand Slam

New York: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a calendar Grand Slam alive on Friday, overcoming German Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal.

Djokovic moved within one win of reaching a men's record 21 Grand Slam titles and avenged his loss to Zverev at the Tokyo Olympics in front of a roaring crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Rod Laver, the last person to complete a calendar slam 52 years ago, looking on.

He will face Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final, after the world No. 2 sent off 21-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in his semifinal.

Daniil Medvedev is eyeing his maiden Grand Slam. Photo: AFP

Djokovic handed the German his first break of the night with a double fault in the first set but otherwise showed no mercy, firing off 41 winners and a dozen aces across the entire match.The third set was a matter of survival of the fittest. Djokovic had a 40-0 head start in the tenth game only to see Zverev fend off two break points through marathon rallies, including a 53-shot exchange, before he broke the German's serve for the set point.

Alexander Zverev went down fighting in five sets. Photo: AFP

Tied at two sets a piece, Djokovic won a 30-shot rally for the early break, but after fending off four break points saw Zverev convert in the seventh game. He broke Zverev's serve in the next game before hoisting his arms aloft to wild cheers from the crowd.