Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Barty moves closer to Australian Open glory

Reuters
Published: January 25, 2022 03:39 PM IST
Ash Barty
Ash Barty is yet to drop a set in the tournament. Photo: Reuters/Morgan Sette
Topic | Tennis

Melbourne: World No. 1 Ash Barty is within two victories of achieving a crowning moment in her career after another dominant display at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old reached the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the second time in three years after blitzing American Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-0 in just over an hour.

After fulfilling a childhood dream by winning Wimbledon last year, Barty will now play another American in Madison Keys on Thursday for a spot in the final.

RELATED ARTICLES

Barty, who is aiming to become the first local since Chris O'Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, is yet to drop a set in this tournament and is unbeaten in 2022. 

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.