Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Man found guilty of stalking US Open champion Raducanu

Reuters
Published: January 30, 2022 09:14 AM IST
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu. File photo: Reuters
Topic | Tennis

A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu, British media reported on Saturday.

Bromley Magistrates' Court convicted Amrit Magar on Friday after he was captured several times on door camera footage at the 19-year-old player's house in south London, where she lives with her parents.

Magar, a former delivery driver, left Raducanu flowers, a love note and a hand-drawn map, picturing his 23-mile (37-km) walk from his house in northwest London to reach her, the court heard, according to the Daily Mail.

RELATED ARTICLES

He will be sentenced by the court next month.

"Since all this has happened, I have felt creeped out," Raducanu said in a statement to the court, according to the Daily Mail. "I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own."

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.