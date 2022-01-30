Man found guilty of stalking US Open champion Raducanu

A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu, British media reported on Saturday.

Bromley Magistrates' Court convicted Amrit Magar on Friday after he was captured several times on door camera footage at the 19-year-old player's house in south London, where she lives with her parents.

Magar, a former delivery driver, left Raducanu flowers, a love note and a hand-drawn map, picturing his 23-mile (37-km) walk from his house in northwest London to reach her, the court heard, according to the Daily Mail.

He will be sentenced by the court next month.

"Since all this has happened, I have felt creeped out," Raducanu said in a statement to the court, according to the Daily Mail. "I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own."