KTM 390 test drive: Get ready for the 'Adventure'

After a long exasperating wait, KTM's small adventure bike is finally here. Enthusiasts had expected a speedy arrival of the entry-level adventure tourer since the Duke 390 had already been launched. But the wait was too long. Finally, the bike has arrived. Was the wait worth enough? The first ride, however, began on a disappointing note. Initially, an off-road ride was planned along the Idukki valley but it was curtailed to a ride on a small stretch of road due to outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the details:

Design

The 390 is a miniature version of the 790 Adventure. However, a split-style, full-LED headlight and an adjustable windshield give it a different look. Overall, it gives you a big bike feel and is in fact bigger than rivals BMW 310 GS and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The tank can hold 14.5 litres of fuel and its compact design is offroad-friendly.

It gets an innovative instrument cluster; though it looks smaller the details are clearly legible. The handle bar is wide and comes with knuckle guards. The switches, including that of ABS, are located on the left grip. All the switches and buttons are borrowed from the Duke and are of good quality. The well-padded seat that partially extends over the fuel tank is large and can accommodate two adults. The sturdy grab rail is big enough to clutch on to and also to strap some luggage. Overall, the build quality is excellent.

Engine

The 373.2 cc single-cylinder engine that has proved its mettle in the Duke and the RC powers the Adventure too. The engine generates peak power of 43 ps and torque of 37 Nm. A cooling system with twin fans reduces engine heat. The engine gets an innovative electronic fuel injection system with 46 mm ride-by-wire throttle body. The result is excellent throttle response and linear power delivery. The Adventure has a higher seat position at 855 mm. The seat height could be a problem for average riders but once there, they would definitely feel comfortable.

A gravel road was the first hurdle. Without fuel, the weight of the bike is 162 km, which is lighter than the Himalayan. In off-roading, this is a big blessing. Even if the bike tips over, it would be easy to lift it! But trust the 390 Adventure not to throw up such an exigency. The Adventure zips along bad roads like an acrobat. A taller handlebar and compact fuel tank help the rider to perch safely on the foot-pegs during off-roading. Remove the rubber inserts from the serrated foot-pegs to get more grip. Moreover, the toe section of the gear lever can fold.

The Adventure has 43 mm USD forks with 170mm of travel upfront and adjustable rear mono-shock with 177 mm of travel. Both deliver great performance. The bike can go at a reasonable speed on rutted roads with loose gravel. On uneven roads, the suspension provides great control. The lightweight steel trellis frame also provides ample support on such roads. The motorcycle is shod with alloy wheels and dual-terrain tyres. The Adventure boasts a ground clearance of 200 mm. The knuckle guards, sump guard and crash guard come as standard fitting.

Features such as off-road ABS, motorcycle traction control and cornering ABS offer great control and braking on all types of roads and during off-roading. On normal roads, the Adventure offers a relaxed ride. The engine brings out exciting performance of over 4,000 rpm. It also offers an up and down quickshifter, which saves time and energy of pressing clutch for changing gears.

Final lap

If you want a travel companion for all conditions for both daily city commute and for long journeys in the hills and forests, head straight to a KTM showroom and book a 390 Adventure. You won't be disappointed. Because, the 390 comes from a family that has won the Dakar rally. Excellent build quality, a full suite of electronics assists and an outstanding engine provides great confidence in handling the bike. So, get ready for the Adventure!

