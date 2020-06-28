New Mahindra Thar set to get a diesel automatic

The soon-to-be launched Mahindra Thar could also have an automatic variant.

Photographs and videos of the Thar automatic undergoing testing have emerged, which clearly indicate that the vehicle is likely to come with a six-speed automatic gearbox. Though Mahindra is yet to make an official announcement, the new Thar will offer an automatic variant for both diesel as well as petrol engines.

The affordable off-roader that is highly anticipated by enthusiasts is likely to be launched soon. There were reports that ahead of the launch, some dealerships across the country have already started accepting booking of the vehicle unofficially. The vehicle is likely to be available by early August.

The new Thar will be bigger in size and will have an off-road friendly design. The test mules have been spotted using new alloy wheels and a spare wheel mounted on the rear door. LED tail lamps and the bumpers too are redesigned. The front facia will have a new look with new headlights and a seven-slat grille.

The revamped interior gets a new dashboard, front bucket seats, seat belts for all passengers etc. Other features include steering-mounted audio controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, rear parking camera and a new touchscreen infotainment system.

The Thar will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 138 bhp of peak power. Besides, reports also say that it could be offered with a 2-litre petrol engine that is good enough for 187 bhp and an automatic gearbox. The new changes are likely to make the Thar a bit more expensive.