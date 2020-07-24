Now, lease a car from Maruti Suzuki Subscribe

Aimed at renting out cars on a monthly basis, Maruti Suzuki has launched its vehicle lease service called Maruti Suzuki Subscribe.

Under the scheme, one can lease cars for tenures of 24, 36 or 48 months. Launched in association with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services, the scheme will be available in Bengaluru and Gurugram in the first phase.

The fixed monthly charge will include usage of vehicle, maintenance and other expenses related to the vehicle. Once you are handed over the car, insurance claims, roadside assistance and other services will be managed by leasing partner Orix.

A person above 25 who is a permanent resident of India can rent cars under the scheme. Apart from a valid driving licence, they need to have a Cibil score of more than 700, which is considered by financial institutions while providing loans.

The company has announced that any model can be taken on lease from its Arena and Nexa outlets. After choosing the model and the desired lease period, necessary documents need to be submitted. A security deposit, subscription booking amount and advance subscription fee have to be paid before you get the car. The rent for subsequent months needs to be paid without fail.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that new cars will be provided to customers under the scheme. Hence, customers will have an opportunity to choose their favourite colour too. After procedures are completed, the car will be handed over within 15 days, says the company. From Arena, models like Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza will be available under the plan. Prices start Rs 27,144 a month.

From Nexa, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 will be provided and the price starts at Rs 28,593 a month. Both manual and automatic transmission cars would be available, said the company.