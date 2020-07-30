Amid COVID-19, Royal Enfield launches 'Service on Wheels'

New Delhi: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday said it has rolled out a doorstep service facility 'Service on Wheels' for its customers in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the initiative, the company has deployed 800 units of purpose-built Royal Enfield motorcycles across the dealerships in the country.

The service is aimed at safe, seamless and hassle-free motorcycle service experience to customers at their doorsteps, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

The bikes under the initiative are equipped to carry tools, equipment and spare parts to undertake up to 80 per cent of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer including scheduled maintenance service, minor repairs, critical component testing, parts replacement, electrical diagnosis, and more, it added.

"We are committed to constantly enhancing the purchase and ownership experience and the brand interface for the customer. Last year, we launched 600 new Studio Stores to take the brand retail experience all the way to tier II and tier III towns across the country," Royal Enfield Chief Commercial Officer Lalit Malik said.

The recent launch of several service initiatives and 'Service on Wheels', endeavour to enhance the service experience for the customer in a way that is hassle-free and convenient without compromising on service quality, he added.

Customers can now book the 'Service on Wheels' by contacting their nearest Royal Enfield dealership outlet, the company noted.