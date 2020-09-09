Nearly 20 modifications, registration of 'Chekuthan' car cancelled

Muvattupuzha: The motor vehicles department has cancelled the registration of a car, which had been drastically modified in violation of the norms.

The car under the scanner is an Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, with the registration number KL 17 R 80.

Nearly 20 changes were made to the car, that not only violated the provisions of the size approval certificate, but also posed a threat to the safety of the public. Hence, the registration of the car has been cancelled for six months, Muvattupuzha RTO P M Shebir said.

The bumper was removed, large wheels were fitted on to either sides of the vehicle, bright lights, and big crash guards were also fitted. The car, known as ‘Chekuthan’ (devil), was modified to resemble vehicles used by the antagonists in Hollywood movies.

The department had initiated checks on social media to find out modified vehicles and details of this car were collected.

After carrying out the checks, motor vehicles department enforcement vehicle inspector K B Girish slapped a fine of Rs 41,000 and asked to remove the extra fittings from the vehicle. However, the car owner refused to comply.

The department then decided to take action as per the Motor Vehicles Rules. The registration has been cancelled for six months or until the vehicle is presented before the officials after removing the modification.