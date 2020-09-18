Kia launches Sonet in India. Check out prices here

New Delhi: Kia Motors India on Friday launched its first-ever compact SUV, the all-new Kia Sonet in India. The Sonet entry-level HTE smartstream G1.2 5MT variant debuts at a competitive price of INR 6,71,000 (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The made-in-India for the world Kia Sonet is being offered with the widest variety in its category in terms of powertrains and trims. In total, the Sonet is being offered across several variants, including two petrol engines, two diesel engines (WGT & VGT configurations), five transmissions and two trim levels – Tech Line and GT-Line. What’s more, the Sonet is loaded with a comprehensive list of features as standard as well as offered with the latest in in-car technology via the Kia UVO Connect.

A perfect combination of innovation and stylish looks, the new Kia Sonet presents a dynamic stance in a confident, compact body.

One of the most anticipated car launches of 2020, the Kia Sonet is being offered in a dual trim concept of Tech Line and the first-in-segment GT-Line with multiple powertrain options to suit virtually all requirements in this segment. The GT-Line specification is for customers who want to give their Sonet a dash of sportiness and racy appeal, inside-out.

Engine

Two petrol engines – a versatile Smartstream 1.2-litre four-cylinder and a powerful 1.0 T-GDi (turbocharged petrol direct injection) – are offered along with two efficient 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine (WGT & VGT configurations). The Sonet comes with five transmission options; this includes five- and six-speed manuals, an intuitive seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and Kia’s revolutionary new six-speed Smartstream intelligent manual transmission (iMT). The latter is a technological breakthrough from Kia, offering fatigue-free driving thanks to the absence of a clutch pedal, yet the same driver control as a conventional manual transmission. For the first time in this segment, the 1.5 CRDi diesel motor is also available with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Kia Sonet comes with an attractive choice of eight exquisite colours and three dual tone options that brings its powerful design language to life. The interiors of the Kia Sonet is designed to offer comfort and luxury at the same time, with a well laid-out, easy-to-use connected infotainment and cluster interface along with high-quality materials all around. Despite compact exterior dimensions, the interior of the Sonet offers ample, ergonomic space for all the passengers.

Segmenr-first features

In addition to this, the Sonet comes loaded with multiple segment-first features offering complete comfort, convenience, safety and optimum driving pleasure to customers. This includes:

• Largest and best-in-segment10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic information

• Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus and bacteria protection

• BOSE Premium seven-speaker sound system with sub-woofer

• Front Ventilated driver and passenger seats

• 4.2-inch (10.7 cm) colour instrument cluster

• LED Sound Mood Lights

• Remote engine start via UVO Connect and Smart Key (Automatic and Manual transmission)

• Over-the-air (OTA) map updates

• Multi-drive & traction modes for automatic models

• Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function

Colours Available:

8 monotone colour options

Clear White

Glacier White Pearl

Steel Silver

Gravity Grey

Intense Red

Aurora Black Pearl

Intelligency Blue

Beige Gold

3 Dual-tone colour options

Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl

Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl

Beige Gold with Aurora Black Pearl