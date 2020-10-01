BMW drives in Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched a special edition version of Mini Convertible in India priced at Rs 44.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition comes as a completely built-up unit (CBU) with only 15 units available for sale in the country, the automaker said in a statement.

The model can be booked via Mini online store, it added.

The car can sprint to 100 km per hour in 7.1 seconds with a top speed of 230 km/hr, BMW said. The newly developed 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with double clutch and steering wheel paddles enables smooth gear shifts, optimised acoustic and vibration response and contributes to the sophisticated characteristics of the drive system.

The convertible is available in Deep Laguna metallic exterior colour.

The new Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition is based on the first special edition of this line which was launched in 2007. The unique design elements on the exterior and interior celebrate the free spirit of unlimited open-air excitement.

"The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition is a perfect tribute to the MINI philosophy and the challenges of the current time. MINI has once again created an unmatched combination of the legendary go-kart feeling and open-top driving experience," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.