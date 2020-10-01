Honda forays into mid-size bike segment, unveils H'ness CB350

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday globally unveiled a 350 cc bike, H'ness CB350, marking its entry into the growing mid-sized motorcycle segment in the country.

The bike comes with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine, and would be sold from the company's 'Big Wing' sales network.

Unmatched performance. Advanced technology. Unrivalled reliability.

The H'ness CB 350 is here to carry forward Honda's world-famous CB legacy.

A majestic motorcycle that exudes dignity, honour and royalty in every sense.

— Honda BigWing India (@BigWingIndia) September 30, 2020

The model would be available in two variants -- Deluxe and Deluxe Pro, with ex-showroom price expected to start around Rs 1.9 lakh.

The company has already started taking bookings of the model on its website and Big Wing outlets, he added.

The bike, which comes with over 90 per cent localisation, would be manufactured at HMSI's Manesar plant.

The company said it would focus on catering to the Indian market first and would later focus on exporting it to other markets.

With H'ness CB350, HMSI would now be competing primarily with Royal Enfield which sells models in the mid-size bike segment.

H'ness CB350 comes with various features like smartphone voice control system, alloy wheels, engine start/stop function, among others.