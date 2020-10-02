{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021
Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the US electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.
SHARE

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the US electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

"Thanks for waiting," Musk said.

Tesla's entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

India's auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

Musk commented last year about coming to India, in response to someone on Twitter who asked "What about India sir?".

"Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!" he said in March 2019.

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES