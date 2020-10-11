How the new Mahindra Thar is different from the old

If there is a transformation, it should be like this! Interestingly, after ‘corona’, the word that has been most uttered this month could easily be ‘Thar’. The new Mahindra Thar has undergone such a transformation that it has generated massive excitement among enthusiasts.

Cabin safety

Among the major changes, the new Thar gets a hardtop, providing the vehicle the safety and convenience of a closed cabin. Now, the Thar can be locked using a smart key and owners do not have to worry about keeping expensive items inside the cabin. On the safety front, the built-in roll-cage provides extra safety.

Modification? No need

Whoever bought the old Thar had always wanted to replace the soft top with a hard top. Several modifications teams took advantage of the situation, charging around Rs 5.5 lakh to provide the Thar a makeover. But the strong crackdown by the motor vehicles department put paid to the hopes of those planning to spruce up their vehicles. The new Thar comes ready for such customers, with zero need for any upgrade or modification. All the features and convenience that you have thought about in your mind is there in the new Thar. And this is the testimony of the owner of an old Thar who turned up to assess the new Thar.

While retaining the commanding position of the old Thar, the new Thar offers the comfort of a car. The highlights among the new features include height-adjustable driver seat and tilt-adjustable steering wheel, which will be a boon for drivers of any height. A music system and speakers mounted on the roof augment the comforts on offer.

Suspension

The old Thar offered a comfortable journey only to the occupants of the front seats; those seated in the back used to be left exhausted even after a short journey. The Thar 2.0 takes care of that issue.

Fit and finish

The fit and finish are as different as day and night. Cheap plastics have vanished and all the new parts ooze quality.

Refinement

The new Thar is refined. All the noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) of the old Thar have disappeared. In the old Thar, when the speed touches 70-75, its soft top used to play percussion on the body. However, in the new Thar, even the engine sound doesn't filter inside.

The difference in measurements is clearly visible from the photographs.