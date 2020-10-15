Jaguar Land Rover drives in iconic SUV Defender in India, I-Pace next in line

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday said it has launched its iconic SUV Defender in the country with price starting at Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The latest version of the model comes with a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and would be available in two body styles in the country.

The price of new Defender 90 (three-door) starts from Rs 73.98 lakh, while Defender 110 (five-door) is tagged at Rs 79.94 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Defender, which is known for its off-road prowess, comes with an impressive maximum approach angle of 38 degrees and a water wading capability of 900 mm.

It also delivers a maximum towing capacity of 3,720 kg coupled with a roof load capacity of 168 kg.

The model also comes with next-generation electronic vehicle architecture supporting SOTA (Software-Over-The-Air). It allows customers to receive updates without visiting the retailer.

The infotainment in the model includes a 25.4 cm touchscreen with navigation features.

The automaker will start the Defender innings in India with the 110 body style, which is available for deliveries immediately. The company has also opened bookings for Defender 90, deliveries of which will begin in first quarter of next financial year.

"In terms of power-trains, we have launched the 2.0 litre petrol with 300 PS as of now. We will be introducing the 3.0 litre diesel and the 3.0 litre petrol in future. We are also exploring the launch of 2.0 litre petrol PHEV (plug in hybrid vehicle) in India," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.

When asked about new product launches, Suri said the company is now gearing up to launch Jaguar I-Pace in the country.

The Jaguar I-Pace

"We will continue to strengthen our brand positioning in the market by bringing in more products that will include plug in hybrids and mild hybrids," he noted.

Suri said that Defender would be sold through the company's 27 dealerships across the country and the customers would be able to choose from 170 individual accessories and four distinct accessory packs.

The model would also be sold through online route.