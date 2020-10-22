Mahindra Thar's arrival makes front grilles trend in the aftermarket

When the first look of Thar was released, the front grilles had been the talking point. However, automotive-enthusiasts were not all too happy to note these grilles. But to quell this complaint, the jeep-inspired grille was brought out.

Even before the price of the jeep was announced, these grilles had already hit the aftermarket. The grilles, available in various colour options, can be separately fitted on to Thar. The distinctive grilles have garnered much attention.

The second-generation Thar is inspired from the jeep-design of the first-generation. The new Thar is manufactured on the Gen3 platform of Mahindra that was earlier used in Scorpio. The car has more interior space and better off-road efficiency.

Features

The latest Thar has a raised bonnet, as per the new pedestrian safety norms. It also has LED daytime running lamps, LED tail-lamps and dual-tone bumper. Hard top, soft top, and manual convertible top are the three top options for Thar. Six colour options are also available.

The car has 255/65 R18-inch alloy wheels.

The biggest speciality of the new-gen Thar is the petrol engine - 2.0-litre mStallion engine has 150PS at 5000rpm. Also, 320nm torque at 1500 to 3000rpm.

The diesel variant is a revised model of the 2.2-litre mHawk used in the XUV500. This engine assures 130PS at 3750rpm and 300nm torque in 1600 to 2800rpm.

Both the engine variants are available in six speed automatic and manual gear boxes.